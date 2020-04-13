'Morgen Komichi believes in prophets and n'angas'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC-T National Chairperson Morgen Komichi is a firm believer in spiritism, Deputy National Spokesperson of the MDC Luke Tamborinyoka has said.In an emotive opinion piece published recently, Tamborinyoka said, "Komichi betrayed my mortal, human judgment. I always presumed him to be better than that, notwithstanding his unwavering faith in prophets and n'angas."The allegations against politicians turning to spiritualistS for help are not new in Zimbabwe. In 2018 Professor Jonathan Moyo accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of practicing dark arts.Tamborinyoka added that Komichi had betrayed all the trust that was expected from him."For me, has always been a man of unstinting loyalty and principled service to the democratic struggle, the godfather of the party's peaceful and non-violent democratic resistance campaign. Komichi is the man with whom I spent three months in the D-class section of a notorious prison after several days of brutal assaults and torture."That is why in the National Standing Committee meeting of 10 March 2020, the majority of us were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt. After what he has gone through in this struggle, it was always difficult to believe Komichi would fall for Zanu PF trinkets. Maybe they are right when they say every man has a price!" He said.