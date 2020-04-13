Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mealie meal to arrive in Bulawayo and Harare this week

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Apr 2020 at 14:44hrs | Views
Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has announced that they will be distributing maize to various in various major cities this week.

In a statement released on Monday GMAZ said, "In response to the ongoing COVID-19 induced national lockdown recently declared by His Excellency President, Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and to ensure social distancing for public health safety in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association (CZR) will this week be distributing subsidized Roller meal to all the formal retail shops in the following cities and towns: Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Chitungwiza, Kwekwe, and Marondera."

The association has urged the public not to do panic buying and assure a continuous supply of mealie meal in their local formal retail outlets during this difficult period.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing acute food shortage which has seen the queues for basic commodities surfacing.



Source - Byo24News

