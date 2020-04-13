Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe should brace for corona upsurge, says Doctors

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 15:07hrs | Views
DOCTORS have warned that positive cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country are set to rise sharply in the final days of the current lockdown, as the disease will have blossomed locally by then.

The secretary of the Zimbabwe Association for Human Rights Doctors (ZAHRD), Norman Matara told the Daily News at the weekend that the total number of people who have contracted the virus in the country - which currently stands at 14, after just 547 tests - was likely to rise significantly in the coming days.

He said this was because the maximum incubation period for the virus - which is the time it takes before it becomes fully blown - was about 21 days.

"Taking a cue from global trends, the figures should start to rise exponentially before it reaches its peak, given that we are entering the final week of the 21-day lockdown.

"Going forward, the graph is expected to start flattening and eventually fall. However, the fact that we are not doing enough testing makes it difficult to tell what will happen, because we may be misled by the figures.

"We wait to see what the coming week has in store," Matara told the Daily News.

On his part, the secretary-general of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA), Arron Musara, said the country had not done enough testing for the virus to correctly project the extent of infections.

The deputy minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro, said the government was working on a mapping scenario and would soon release its findings.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana warned there were huge challenges ahead, urging people to heed the lockdown measures.

"As we ramp-up our testing, the number of #Covid19Zim positive cases keeps creeping up. Out of 547 tests, we have now recorded 14 positive cases and three deaths.

"As curves elsewhere are flattening, we are not out of the woods. #SocialDistancing has helped flatten the curve elsewhere," he said on twitter.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2225 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3159 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 913 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 945 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6319 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10076 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2526 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2321 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5687 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2894 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days