Zimbabwe should brace for corona upsurge, says Doctors
13 Apr 2020
DOCTORS have warned that positive cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country are set to rise sharply in the final days of the current lockdown, as the disease will have blossomed locally by then.
The secretary of the Zimbabwe Association for Human Rights Doctors (ZAHRD), Norman Matara told the Daily News at the weekend that the total number of people who have contracted the virus in the country - which currently stands at 14, after just 547 tests - was likely to rise significantly in the coming days.
He said this was because the maximum incubation period for the virus - which is the time it takes before it becomes fully blown - was about 21 days.
"Taking a cue from global trends, the figures should start to rise exponentially before it reaches its peak, given that we are entering the final week of the 21-day lockdown.
"Going forward, the graph is expected to start flattening and eventually fall. However, the fact that we are not doing enough testing makes it difficult to tell what will happen, because we may be misled by the figures.
"We wait to see what the coming week has in store," Matara told the Daily News.
On his part, the secretary-general of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA), Arron Musara, said the country had not done enough testing for the virus to correctly project the extent of infections.
The deputy minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro, said the government was working on a mapping scenario and would soon release its findings.
Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana warned there were huge challenges ahead, urging people to heed the lockdown measures.
"As we ramp-up our testing, the number of #Covid19Zim positive cases keeps creeping up. Out of 547 tests, we have now recorded 14 positive cases and three deaths.
"As curves elsewhere are flattening, we are not out of the woods. #SocialDistancing has helped flatten the curve elsewhere," he said on twitter.
Source - dailynews