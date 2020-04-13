Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to hear doctors' case today

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 15:08hrs | Views
THE High Court will today hear an urgent chamber application filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (Zadhr) demanding that government adequately equips health centres and workers to fight the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

They have cited Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport minister Joe Biggie Matiza as respondents in the matter seeking an order compelling the government to provide adequate resources to fight the pandemic.

Zadhr is demanding a robust screening and testing of residents for Covid-19 symptoms across the country, arguing doctors are placed at risk of contracting the disease as they reside within the affected communities.

They slammed Moyo for not sharing with members of the public the protocol that should be used on how to handle deaths suspected to have arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic and guidance on procedures to be followed at funerals.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2226 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3159 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 913 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6320 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1604 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10077 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2526 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2321 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5688 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2894 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days