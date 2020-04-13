High Court to hear doctors' case today

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE High Court will today hear an urgent chamber application filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (Zadhr) demanding that government adequately equips health centres and workers to fight the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).They have cited Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport minister Joe Biggie Matiza as respondents in the matter seeking an order compelling the government to provide adequate resources to fight the pandemic.Zadhr is demanding a robust screening and testing of residents for Covid-19 symptoms across the country, arguing doctors are placed at risk of contracting the disease as they reside within the affected communities.They slammed Moyo for not sharing with members of the public the protocol that should be used on how to handle deaths suspected to have arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic and guidance on procedures to be followed at funerals.