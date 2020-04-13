Bev exposes Khama Billiat?

News / National

by Staff reporter

RAUNCHY dancer Beverly Sibanda, aka Bev, recently exposed her sexual relationship with Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat in an argument with one critic while online.The critic in question accused Bev of spreading HIV/Aids while the dancer responded by implicating Billiat in the conversation."Dai ndiine HIVAids dai Khama Billiat achiri kutamba bhora here? (If I was HIV positive, would Khama Billiat still have been playing soccer?)," Bev said, in tone implying she had unprotected sex with the Warriors star at one time.Bev's response implied that if she was HIV positive as widely speculated by her critics, Billiat should also have been HIV positive and his move from Mamelodi Sundowns could not have materialised on medical grounds.Billiat was recently in the limelight after being stabbed on the wrist by his babe mama with a screw driver for failure to take care of his child sired out of wedlock.