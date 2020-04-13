MDC MP steps in to assist needy Kuwadzana residents

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

After our Meeting with the Covid 19 task force on Sat we agreed that those vulnerable members of our community in Kuwadzana who require assistance from the Social Welfare Dept must submit their names to the MP's office PA WhatsApp 0734229184 and register @zanupfkuwadzana — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) April 13, 2020

MDC Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East Hon Chalton Hwende has availed his office to record all vulnerable persons in his constituency who may need assistance in registering with the Social Welfare Department to access help.Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube recently announced that each person who is vulnerable will receive ZWL 200 to assist them to survive during this lockdown period.Said Hwende, "After our Meeting with the Covid 19 task force on Sat we agreed that those vulnerable members of our community in Kuwadzana who require assistance from the Social Welfare Dept must submit their names to the MP's office PA WhatsApp 0734229184 and register."Hwende added that ZANU PF supporters were free to take advantage of the offer."It's for all the people in Kuwadzana the message is clear wani I tagged kuwadzana zanu so that they can so take their names to the MPs office if they have not registered," He said.