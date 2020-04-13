Zanu-PF MPs donate their salaries to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zanu-PF Members of Parliament have made a resolution to channel a percentage of their salaries to Zimbabweans.Zanu-PF reported on Monday that Zanu-PF Chief Whip, Pupurai Togarepi said all Zanu-PF Members of Parliament have volunteered to channel a sum of ZW$1000 each, towards the fight against COVID 19 in the country."We have been humbled by our President's illustrious work in combating this deadly pandemic. He has been hands-on deck, leading from the front. He has made calls for unity of purpose and cooperation during this dark chapter and already the response has been overwhelming from private players, international community among others. As Legislators, we have vowed to complement His efforts in our small way on top of other responsibilities that we have started to shoulder in our constituencies towards fighting the spread of this global pandemic." Togarepi was quoted saying.Togarepi added that the MPs will also roll out constituency-based programs to assist vulnerable people in their constituencies."Beyond this gesture of donating part of our salaries, we have also emulated the Head of State and Government's empathy and love for the people such that we are already rolling out programs to cater for the welfare of people in our constituencies, during this gloomy chapter and we will soon be informing you of the developments in that regard".