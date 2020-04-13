Soldiers deployed, assault villagers

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Soldiers deployed in Guruve allegedly went on the rampage on Monday morning and assaulted villagers who defied the country's total lockdown Bulawayo24.com has learnt

Scores of villagers had defied the lockdown and a group of soldiers pounced on them.with switches.When Bulawayo24.com visited the Growthpoint hours latter it was clean with no single person moving about."We had defied the lockdown and charged soldiers pounced on us with switches some were beaten while others managed to flee but l was unfortunate as l received some beatings," said one victim who declined to be named.Soldiers were deployed in Guruve on April 9 and in Mvurwi they came week after a number of people there were not taking heed of total lockdown.