Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldiers deployed, assault villagers

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
13 Apr 2020 at 17:03hrs | Views
Soldiers deployed in Guruve allegedly went on the rampage on Monday morning and assaulted villagers who defied the country's total lockdown Bulawayo24.com has learnt 


Scores of villagers had defied the lockdown and a group of soldiers pounced on them.with switches.

When Bulawayo24.com visited the Growthpoint hours latter it was clean with no single person moving about.

"We had defied the lockdown and charged soldiers pounced on us with switches some were beaten while others managed to flee but l was unfortunate as l received some beatings," said one victim who declined to be named.

Soldiers were deployed in Guruve on April 9 and in Mvurwi they came week after a number of people there were not taking heed of total lockdown.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2227 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3164 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 913 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4015 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6327 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1606 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10098 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2526 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5168 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5696 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2895 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days