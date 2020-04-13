New York surpasses 10,000 deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported 671 news deaths on Easter Sunday, raising the state's death toll to 10,056.The 24-hour death tolls are falling but the figure is still too high, says Cuomo, adding that the dreaded "apex" appears to be more of a "plateau".The curve - the rate of new infections and deaths - is "basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow", Cuomo says.