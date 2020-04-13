Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi tours the biggest Coronavirus isolation centre

by Agencies
13 Apr 2020 at 17:58hrs | Views
Chairperson of the Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, Vice President Kembo Mohadi today toured Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) and Parirentyatwa Group of Hospitals to get an appreciation of the work that is being done to turn them into Covid-19 isolation centres.

Commenting after touring Beatrice Hospital, VP Mohadi said it had a lot of space as compared to Wilkins Hospital.

"It is bigger, even bigger than Wilkins Hospital, but it needs a lot of attention. They are only using the ground floor now, but they will also want to use the first and second floor, which are quite intact beds are there and everything is there," said VP Mohadi.

On the general outlook of the hospital, VP Mohadi said there was a lot of work to be done and to make the facility hospitable and appealing.

"We also need to spruce up the whole area as it is, both the beds, the walls and the floors . . .we will even take more Covid-19 patients here, than Wilkins Hospital," said the VP.

The Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) has a capacity of 120 beds.

Innscor Africa has pledged to meet some of the requirements at Beatrice Infectious Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Critical issues at the hospital to make it a functional Covid-19 isolation centre include replacing the elevator, drilling two boreholes, tiling of floors, attending to toilets and bathrooms, repainting the walls and partitioning of wards.

Meanwhile, at Parirenyatwa Hospital, VP Mohadi highly appreciated the partitioning of the hospital into two sections in order to be turned into a Covid-19 isolation centre.

"The assessment is that we are doing a great job and I am sure with time and when we complete it we will be prepared to meet all the problems that Covid-19 might bring," said VP Mohadi.

Turning to assistance that might be required to finish the works on time, VP Mohadi said Government will assist in making sure whatever is required will be availed.

"They did indicate that, there are certain areas that they need assistance from Government, the Minister is here and Public Works Department is here they will give us their requirements and we will work towards getting those requirements," added VP Mohadi.

Parirenyatwa designated isolation centre has a capacity to accommodate 425 beds.




Source - Agencies

Most Popular In 7 Days