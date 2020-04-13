Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Loyalist blasts Mnangagwa publicity stunt

by Moyo Roy
13 Apr 2020 at 19:04hrs | Views
One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's loyalists Kudzai Mutisi has criticised the Zimbabwean leader's publicity stunt in Kwekwe where he donated a wheel chair to a disabled man he stumbled on during a tour of the city.

Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia on Sunday visited toured Kwekwe to check if the people were adhering to the 21-day national lockdown and "stumbled" on Dexter Masango, whose legs were amputated, crawling on the street.



Later Mnangagwa said they were touched by Masango’s plight and decided to donate a wheel chair and some groceries to the man.

However, reacting to the news, Mutisi I die hard Zanu-PF supporter and Mnangagwa apologist said the gesture by the Mnangagwas was not the right way to go.


"This is not a solution comrades. A solution is a policy focusing on the welfare of disabled people. We can't solve problems through the personal benevolence of the First Family. That's not it. The President must have a policy that helps all disabled folks. That's it," said Mutisi.

Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi who was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2017 heaped praises on Mutisi warning however, that his actions might get him in trouble.

"The true spirit of the First and Second Chimurenga is upon you son of a War Veteran. You have matured into a responsible critic in recent weeks chasara kudzingwa, you will be very useful and productive in the democratic trenches ! Bravo," said Mzembi.


Source - Byo24News

