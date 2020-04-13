Woman caught red handed aborting

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HIGHFIELD woman appeared in court after she was busted immediately after she allegedly committed an abortion.The court heard that when police officers arrived at the scene, Memory Manhongo, 25, had just wrapped the foetus in a cloth and sat helplessly on her bed in a one-room apartment she rented in Highfield, Harare.She was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba last week.Manhongo was ordered to deposit $300 bail and continue residing at the given address until the case is finalised.The matter was remanded to April 29.According to State papers, Manhongo is not employed.Prosecutor Peter Kachirika alleged that on April 6 around 1pm the informant approached Constable Gauti of Glen Norah Police Station and advised her that Manhongo was illegally attempting to remove her pregnancy.The court heard Gauti forwarded the information to Victim Friendly Unit and police officers proceeded to Manhongo's residence to investigate.It was alleged that when they arrived they were led to Manhongo's room and went inside.They allegedly found her sitting on the bed and introduced themselves before starting their inquiry.Manhongo was asked where the foetus was and she showed them "something" that was wrapped in a blood-stained cloth on the floor.The court heard Manhongo then narrated how she had aborted the pregnancy leading to her arrest.The police officers took the foetus and brought Manhongo to the police station.