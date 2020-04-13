Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman caught red handed aborting

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 20:01hrs | Views
A HIGHFIELD woman appeared in court after she was busted immediately after  she allegedly committed an abortion.

The court heard that when police officers arrived at the scene, Memory Manhongo, 25, had just wrapped the foetus in a cloth and sat helplessly on her bed in a one-room apartment she rented  in Highfield, Harare.

She was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba last week.

Manhongo was ordered to deposit $300 bail and continue residing at the given address until the case is finalised.

The matter was remanded to April 29.

According to State papers, Manhongo is not employed.

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika alleged that on April 6 around 1pm the informant approached Constable Gauti of Glen Norah Police Station and advised her that Manhongo was illegally attempting to remove her pregnancy.

The court heard Gauti forwarded the information to Victim Friendly Unit and police officers proceeded to Manhongo's residence to investigate.

It was alleged that when they arrived they were led to Manhongo's room and went inside.

They allegedly found her sitting on the bed and introduced themselves before starting their inquiry.

Manhongo was asked where the foetus was and she showed them "something" that was wrapped in a blood-stained cloth on the floor.

The court heard Manhongo then narrated how she had aborted the pregnancy leading to her arrest.

The police officers took the foetus and brought Manhongo to the police station.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2228 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3168 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3673 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6330 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1607 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10114 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2526 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5698 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2897 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days