Macron extends France's lockdown to 11 May
13 Apr 2020 at 20:10hrs | Views
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a widely expected extension to the country's lockdown. Restrictions will now be kept in place until 11 May.
It comes at a time when France's coronavirus epidemic is showing signs of slowing down.
"Hope is coming back but nothing is certain", he said.
Source - bbc