Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US sailor on virus-stricken USS Roosevelt dies

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 20:10hrs | Views
A sailor who was serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has become the first on the ship to die from Covid-19, the US Navy announced.

The sailor was moved to an isolation house on Guam after testing positive, where he was found unresponsive on 9 April and died on 13 April.

Over 500 sailors on the USS Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus.

The ship's captain was fired this month after his letter pleading for help with the outbreak was leaked to US media.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently stationed in Guam, with sailors quarantining ashore. The name of the sailor who died has been withheld by the Navy until the family is notified.

Defence secretary Mark Esper said the department "is deeply saddened by the loss of our first active duty member to Covid-19".

"We remain committed to protecting our personnel and their families while continuing to assist in defeating this outbreak."

According to a statement by the Navy, the sailor tested positive for the virus on 30 March and was isolated at the naval base with four others.

He received twice-daily medical checks and was found unresponsive on Thursday morning. Fellow sailors administered CPR and the sailor was transferred to the navy hospital.

The Navy reports that 92% of the crew have tested for Covid-19, with 585 positive cases and 3,724 negative. Nearly 4,000 sailors have been moved off the vessel.

On 30 March, the vessel's captain, Brett Crozier, sent a letter to defence officials begging for assistance with the outbreak on board, saying the spread was "accelerating" and it was impossible to contain in the ship's cramped quarters.

His subsequent firing provoked a public outcry and led to the resignation of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly.

Mr Modly said he removed Capt Crozier for allegedly leaking the letter and creating "the impression the Navy was not responding", claiming that the captain's actions were "naive" and "stupid".

He apologised before resigning.

Source - bbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2229 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3168 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6332 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1608 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10122 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2527 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5702 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2899 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days