BREAKING: Zimbabwe Coronavirus infections rise to 17

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Apr 2020
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported that the country has record 17 cases of Coronavirus infections and 3 deaths.

According to the report Harare has 7 cases, Bulawayo 5, Mashonaland East 4 and Matabeleland North 1.

The new cases have been classified by the Ministry as follows:
 
Case #15 is a 34-year-old female resident of Bulawayo. She has no recent history of travel or known contact with a confirmed case. She was referred for assessment by the local Rapid Response Team (RRT) after she was found to have a fever on routine screening. As part of our intensified surveillance, samples were collected for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #16 is a 52-year-old female resident of Bulawayo, who was a direct contact of the late, case #11. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a 3-day history of headache. The RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #17 is a 79-year-old female resident of Bulawayo who stays in the same gated community where the late, case #11 stayed. She, however, denied any direct contact with the late. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a history of cough and difficulty in breathing. Again, the RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, she is self-isolating at home, with moderate disease.



Source - Byo24News

