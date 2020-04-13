Bulawayo has recorded 3 new positive cases of coronavirus

News / National

by Moyo Roy

According to the latest information from the Ministry of health, the first woman aged 52 was in direct contact with a 79-year-old white male who recently died from Corona Virus.







The second is a 79-year-old woman who lived in the same complex with the deceased man but denies having come to contact with him.The third is a 34-year-old woman with no history or travel or known contact with a confirmed case.This means there is a person positive of the virus and does not know they have it with fears that they will continue spreading it.All the three women are self isolating at home