Chiefs told to clamp down on traditional beer gatherings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Many people in rural areas here continue to mingle freely, ignoring social distancing meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, as they hold traditional beer drinking parties regardless of the ongoing 21-day lockdown.This has triggered calls for traditional chiefs to impose stiff and deterrent fines on those who continue with the practice after Government instructed traditional leaders to spearhead vigorous awareness campaigns to sensitise communities about the dangers of Covid-19.The issue was raised during a meeting between the Covid-19 National Task force led by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and members of the provincial task force held at Great Zimbabwe University's Robert Mugabe School of Education on Saturday.The meeting was attended by other national task force members, including Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke and provincial task force members led by Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira and Members of Parliament and traditional chiefs.Matuke urged traditional leaders to impose deterrent penalties on those who did not observe the lockdown and enforce behavioural change among rural communities in light of Covid-19."This Covid-19 pandemic is real and can lead to the obliteration of entire families through death, hence it must be taken seriously and the onus is on traditional chiefs to educate people in their areas of jurisdiction about the dangers of this novel virus," he said."We hear of people in some areas who continue to brew traditional beer, attracting crowds of people despite the dangers of Covid-19; this must be stopped."Village heads and headmen under traditional chiefs should be made to pay hefty fines for allowing brewing of traditional beer and other actions that go against efforts to encourage social distancing and staying at home.''