MPs unite in fight against coronavirus

News / National

by Staff reporter

LEGISLATORS from across the political divide have put aside differences to rally behind the Government by undertaking Covid-19 awareness campaigns in their respective constituencies including mobilising resources to stem the pandemic.Zimbabwe is under a 21-day lockdown instituted by the Government as part of sweeping measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country has 17 confirmed cases and three deaths. Zanu-PF chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi, who is also Gutu South legislator, said the revolutionary party's MPs were on the ground."As we speak, several public address systems are moving around constituencies encouraging people to take heed of the lockdown proclaimed by the President and stay at home. Zanu-PF MPs have set aside $1 000 each from their incomes towards assisting Government in this fight in addition to what they are already spending in their individual constituencies," he said.MDC-Alliance chief whip, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator, weighed in saying the opposition party's MPs were also educating the public about Covid-19."They are helping in so many quarters towards appealing for donations from various levels in terms of all necessary needs towards alleviation of the crisis. They are playing a pivotal role in raising grey areas of concern to the national taskforce for central Government to help," said Mr Mutseyami.Norton House of Assembly representative, Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) said he had donated US$2 000 to the cause."Personally, I have put in US$2 000 into this and I am likely to make more donations. I sold my cattle to do this. "There is no need to keep holding onto cattle when people are dying or about to die. We would rather prevent things from happening. We must ensure Norton is well conscientised on this and we are constantly updating people," he said.Mr Mliswa said he had since written to Angel of Hope Foundation patron, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and prominent Zimbabweans to assist his constituency. Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, Amai Mnangagwa has provided portable bathrooms, toilets and sanitisers for the Sakudya family in Ruwa, whose four members tested positive for coronavirus.Five of the family members tested negative and there were fears the whole family would be infected since they were using the same ablution facilities.Maramba-PFungwe legislator Tichawona Karumazondo (Zanu-PF) said he had conducted awareness campaigns throughout the constituency to prevent the spread of coronavirus."We conducted awareness campaigns in our constituency. We moved from district to ward them down to the village level. So almost everyone in my constituency is aware of Covid-19 and its implications, we have educated them."On the issue of materials, as the legislator, I managed to buy soap, which I delivered to all boreholes in the constituency so that people can wash their hands when they are fetching water from the borehole."I also provided face masks to police officers who are enforcing the 21-day lockdown. We have an isolation centre at Mutawatwa hospital, but the problem in our constituency is that we do not have a toll free number," he said.Hon Karumazondo said he donated fuel to the police and hospital for the movement of the taskforce.