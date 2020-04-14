Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe lockdown compliance high in towns, cities

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:13hrs | Views
ENFORCEMENT of the 21-day national lockdown is yielding positive results in Harare's Central Business District, but the situation is different in residential areas where people are not taking the stay at home guidelines seriously. Security check-points have increased on all roads leading into the city centre.

Motorists and Zupco passengers are being vetted resulting in a significant reduction of human and vehicular traffic. However, the situation is different in most of the city's western suburbs.

Human traffic is high at most shopping centres where bottle stores are open. Several gatherings in the suburbs WERE witnessed where people were playing social games such as chess, pool and football.

At boreholes and markets for vegetables, people were not observing social distancing. Traffic in Mutare was low due to strict monitoring by police officers manning roadblocks.

Mutare City Council also fumigated  roads in the CBD using hydrogen peroxide. In the residential areas, movement of people has also declined as a result of mobile outreach programmes by Government and its partners to educate people on ways to curb spread of Covid-19.

About 131 people have been arrested in Mashonaland Central for contravening the national lockdown.

Roadblocks on all roads leading out of Bindura continue to be manned by security forces. Several vending stalls have sprouted in residential areas, as people try to fend for their families despite the lockdown. Generally, people in Bindura remain in compliance with the lockdown.

In Beitbridge, while most of the residents have continued to stay indoors, those that still queue for basic commodities at business centres are still failing to maintain social distancing. Police has remained visible at business centres during and before operating hours. All business in the border town is taking place between 8am and 3pm daily.

In Midlands, people continued to take heed of Government's call to stay home.

President Mnangagwa, who yesterday toured Gweru Central Business District, Senga, Mkoba and Mambo suburbs said he was satisfied with the level of compliance. In Masvingo, people continued to observe the lockdown, with police maintaining a heavy presence, while movement continued to be extremely constricted.

The development comes as the Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce at the weekend resolved to improve compliance with the lockdown by increasing police presence to plug loopholes. Upgrading works at various isolation centres across the province continue after Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe donated over $12 million towards the programme.

The provincial task force led by Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira visits Sango Border Post along the border with Mozambique in southern Chikombedzi today.

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2237 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3172 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3680 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6335 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1608 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10165 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5708 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2902 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days