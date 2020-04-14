Buyanga donates US$5 million towards Covid-19 fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

PROPERTY mogul Frank Buyanga has donated US$5 million towards national strategies meant to combat the spread of Covid-19 while urging locals to use the difficult times brought by the pandemic to reconnect with one another and with God.The donation was done through his company African Medallion Group (AMG).In a rare Easter message to Zimbabweans, Buyanga also reflected on his 40 years of existence."As I reflect on the last few years of my life, I can only look back in awe at the marvel of unexpected yet wonderful events that have marked my 40 years of existence," he said."Many men call me their acquaintance but few I consider friends, perhaps it comes with the territory."I would like to believe I work hard and make an honest, honourable and humble living but my work comes nothing close to my role as a father to my children, a listener to my family, a companion to my colleagues and a leader to the business institutions and establishments I have created over the years."The South African based businessman said all has not been rosy as he often took a few abuses from some sections of the media."I have been appalled by what some sections of the media have expressed about me," he said."I have kept my prolonged silence (over decades) in the hope that the dust will someday settle and create harmony for all those that are connected to my existence."From junior staff to middle management all the way to corporate directors across the several fields we have a stake and ownership."I am humbled by your patience, you are heroes in your own way and for that I thank you."He added, "So as we celebrate Easter during these unprecedented times with so much natural fear and uncertainty enveloping our world, I ask for all of us to be bold, courageous and unwavering in our lives."Let us be forgiving in all manner that is acceptable to men and God. Let us treat each other with respect and decency. Let us be good to one another."We have all been given a chance to be better people. Lord knows we all need a clean slate. We are capable of doing better and learning from our mistakes."I hope you are safe and surrounded by your loved ones (whether physically, digitally or otherwise) during these difficult times brought by the COVID-19 pandemic."Let's take this opportunity to reconnect with each other and with our God."Buyanga's financial aid came at a time when the government was calling for a united front from all sectors in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.