Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa honours pledge to Kwekwe man

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:14hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday honoured their pledge to donate a wheelchair and groceries to a man living with disability from Amaveni suburb in Kwekwe.

The First Family, touring Amaveni suburb on Sunday afternoon to assess compliance levels by citizens with Government's directive for them to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus, came across Mr Dexter Masango (65) crawling along a dusty street.

Touched by that, the President's entourage had to stop for the First Family to disembark so that they speak to Mr Masango, a former teacher.

They took his details and went back to their farm where they immediately dispatched a wheelchair for him to use. The wheelchair was then delivered to him yesterday by former Mbizo legislator Vongaiishe Mupereri.

Amai Mnangagwa on Sunday also said Mr Masango would, through her Angel of Hope Foundation be receiving some food items and true to her word an assortment of groceries were delivered in the nick of time for his struggling family.

The atmosphere was electric as Mr Masango's neighbours showing the spirit of ubuntu came together and joined in appreciating the good charity work done by the First Family.

Mupereri said the First Family cared for the plight of Zimbabweans as a whole adding they are always there to assist the needy in society to better their lives.

"The President and Amai Mnangagwa sent me today with the pledges they made to Mr Masango yesterday (Sunday). This timely gesture comes after they saw Mr Masango crawling on the dusty streets of Amaveni during their tour of the suburb. They were touched, stopped to talk to him before they quickly made the arrangement that I bring the wheelchair since they discovered that he could not walk," he said.

Besides the wheelchair, Mupereri said the First Family also donated an assortment of goods ranging from rice, mealie-meal, blankets, cooking oil, bread and sugar among others.

"This is the pledge made on Sunday and has been delivered some hours later showing you how much they wanted to assist Mr Masango and his family," he said. Mr Masango's mother, Ms Winnie Nyama was at a loss for words at the donation. She thanked the President and the First Lady for their timely assistance to her family.

"This is a timely intervention for my son and my family. I cannot thank the President and Amai enough.

"They are wonderful people who showed how much they care about their people. This is just wonderful," she said.

Ms Nyama said they have been having huge challenges with her son after cancer forced doctors to amputate his both legs.

"After he lost his legs, we started having challenges with Dexter but now we have been given a test by the First Family to work together to overcome the challenges.

"Again, I don't know how to thank them for their timely interventions because the wheelchair and groceries are coming just when we needed them most," she said. Mr Masango, according to his mother, is a former teacher who got both his legs amputated after being diagnosed of cancer.

"He is a qualified teacher who was amputated after he was diagnosed of cancer some three years ago.

"He used to lead a normal life but his life turned upside down after he was diagnosed of cancer," said Ms Nyama.

She said her son could not accept that he had cancer and that changed his life.

"He started abusing drugs and that maybe also caused his mental illness. Many times, he has been admitted at Ingutsheni but the situation never changed," said a visibly stressed Ms Nyama.

She pleaded with Government authorities to help her son get proper psychological assistance.

"Of course, we appreciate the wheelchair but I also plead with authorities to ensure that he gets psychological help. He gets wheelchairs from well-wishers but he burns them down," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2237 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3172 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3680 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6335 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1608 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10170 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5173 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5708 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2902 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days