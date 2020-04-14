Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso's popular fan dies

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020
The late Lubelihle Maphosa with Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda
HIGHLANDERS FC supporters' WhatsApp groups were awash with condolence messages for staunch Bosso supporter Lubelihle Maphosa, who succumbed to an asthma attack at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Sunday.

Popularly known as Luba, the 35-year-old rarely missed Highlanders' matches and was a member of the club's Team Away group that travelled for all Bosso's games outside Bulawayo.

Bosso fans, saddened that they will not give their "heroine" a befitting send-off due to the Covid-19 lockdown, described Maphosa as a sociable character, whom they were going to miss. Precious Mathema said her friendship with Maphosa grew beyond the group.

"I still can't believe that when the season starts, she will no longer be part of the group. It's sad how we lose young fans, who love the club and make sacrifices supporting the team. Whenever we're asked to chip in and help the club with goodies for pre-season training, she was quick to contribute," said Mathema.

"What hurts more is that we won't be able to properly pay our last respects due to the lockdown. We will always cherish the good times we shared together. It's painful that we've lost one of us, but we trust that her spirit will be with us when we support our beloved club."

In his condolence message, Thulani Moyo said Maphosa was part of the founding members of the club's Great Bulawayo Bosso Supporters Chapter. The chapter encouraged fans to take up life membership cards instead of just supporting on match days.

"We are saddened by the untimely death of our lovely sister kuBosso. She was so kind and understanding. It is so shocking to hear of the bad news. Anyway ,it is God's will, we have to make do without her. As Team Away, we will miss Luba," said another fan Shamiso Ncube.

Prince Tshuma, a Highlanders life member described Maphosa as an "energetic, loving and sociable figure" with a gentle soul.

Thobekile Sibanda said: "I've known her for a short time, but the way she embraced me left a mark in my life. Highlanders brought us together and we became sisters. Isitsha esihle asidleli."

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said their thoughts are with Maphosa's family.

"Our deepest condolences to Maphosa's family and her friends. It is never easy to lose a loved one and as Highlanders, our thoughts are with the family and friends during such difficult times," said Mhlophe.

Maphosa is survived by two sons Tadi (6) and Sipho (13). She will be buried in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Mourners are gathered at number 43 Lerine Road, Trenance.


Most Popular In 7 Days