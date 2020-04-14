Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bleak future beckons for businesses after lockdown

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:16hrs | Views
AS the 21-day lockdown continues with shops that sell non-essentials closed, there are concerns in the Gwanda business community that some of them might collapse while others might be left crippled.

The Government recently announced a 21-day lockdown in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, a global pandemic. During this period, shops that sell non-essentials have been ordered to remain closed. People have been banned from moving around unnecessarily and in addition have been urged to practise social distancing among other measures.

Small supermarkets have also been ordered to shut down leaving only big supermarkets open. Small businesses in Gwanda, which is the provincial capital of Matabeleland South Province, are starting to feel the pinch as remaining closed is costing them a lot of revenue.

Clothing shops, bars, bottle stores, hardware shops, shops that sell electronics, salons, tuckshops, bookshops, restaurants, vegetable markets among others have remained closed. Mrs Melody Mpofu who operates a clothing shop in the Gwanda CBD said last week that the situation was gloomy for her and she did not know how her business will survive after the lockdown. She said she was now forced to spend the money which she was supposed to use to buy more stock.

"As a business owner I earn a living by selling clothing items, which means that when my business is closed I don't make any money meaning I don't make any profits. We were informed that only big supermarkets that sell essentials were allowed to open during the lockdown and therefore my shop has remained closed.

"This lockdown set up is ideal for people who are formally employed and have a fixed salary which they receive every month. As for informal traders, this is a difficult time for us. I've finished all my profits and now I'm using money which I had set aside to restock to fend for my family. We're just one week into the lockdown and by the time it's over, I would've used up all the money. By the time I re-open I'll have limited stock in my shop with no means of restocking. The little money that I get from my sales each day helps me buy food for my family," she said.

Mrs Agnes Moyo, a fruit and vegetable vendor in the CBD said some of her products had gone bad as she could not sell them as the markets were closed. She said after the announcement of the lockdown was made highlighting that only those providing essential services would be allowed to operate, she assumed that vegetable markets would be regarded as an essential service.

Mrs Moyo said to her disappointment, they were informed that they had to suspend their operations. She said her chomolia, tomatoes, bananas, potatoes and avocados had now gone bad and she did not know how she would recover her stock.

Mrs Moyo said although a few people were buying products from her home, it was not enough to save her stock. She said her source of livelihood had been affected as the money she realised after selling her products was the money she used to put food on the table for her family.

Mrs Moyo said the lockdown meant that at the moment, she did not have a source of income.

Former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland South vice-president and business analyst based in Gwanda, Mr Nqobizitha Sibanda said there was need for quicker Government intervention to assist affected businesses.

"This whole situation is frightening because what we're mainly worried about are the after effects that the lockdown will have on the business community in Gwanda. The bulk of the businesses here were already struggling to meet their obligations such as paying rentals and salaries. Closing for just a day was going to have a huge impact on most businesses but now they have to remain closed for 21 days.

"We foresee a situation where businesses that are closed will struggle to recover forcing some to shut down indefinitely because the impact is huge. Soon, we'll reach the month end which means businesses will struggle to cover their operational and fixed expenses. Even after opening, some businesses will remain handicapped. The livelihoods of many people are hanging in the balance because of this situation," he said.

Mr Sibanda said it was critical for Government to intervene faster as performance and closure of small businesses would also affect other sectors. He said the economy of Gwanda was mainly anchored on small and medium scale enterprises and their downfall would affect the economy of the district and that of the province. He said some people were also likely to lose their jobs in the process.

Mr Sibanda said while big supermarkets were opened, they were somewhat dependent on small businesses that buy goods from them in bulk for resale. "Gwanda mostly has small businesses and they're the ones holding the economy of the area. If many businesses close or become crippled then the town's economy will be greatly affected because if businesses are not functioning they won't manage to pay rentals and (for) licences to the municipality thereby affecting their operations.

"The education sector will also be affected as parents won't manage to pay school fees. The impact is far reaching and will also affect other sectors. While big supermarkets are open, they need customers and in order for people to buy they must have a source of income and the people who have to buy from them will be handicapped. People need to sell their vegetables and wares in order for them to make purchases. We don't want to be faced with a situation where after the lockdown, people will exit business premises and leave them vacant," he said.

Recognising that the lockdown would pose obvious challenges on small businesses, the Government recently announced that it had set aside $600 million for cash transfers for vulnerable groups among them informal traders and SMEs. The ministries of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as local authorities have been working on a database for the affected groups.

"The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is working with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises, local authorities and relevant associations to come up with the database of those affected by the 21-day lockdown," said the Ministry of Public Service in a statement.

"We are still in the process of compiling the lists. The disbursements are set to start soon. Once we have received the data and verified it, then we will start disbursing the grants."

Mrs Moyo and Mrs Mpofu stand a chance to benefit under the emergency fund. Gwanda Business Association committee member Mr Eggs Asima said his organisation is compiling a list of people that have been affected by the lockdown.

"This is a difficult situation because we've not experienced it before and we don't know how to go about it. We're in the dark and we don't know whether the lockdown will continue after 21 days or if it will come to an end. We're dealing with a pandemic which can spread even more or be contained so we really don't know what kind of situation we're dealing with.

"As a business community, we didn't have any contingency measures put in place for a situation such as this one and people are now starting to feel the effects of this lockdown. People have to pay Government taxes, they have to pay their loans but it will be impossible considering that they're not working. As a business association, we're in the process of compiling a list of people that have been affected with the hope that there'll be intervention," he said.

Mr Asima said the situation was also difficult for big supermarkets that were open as their working hours had been reduced and they had a limited number of customers due to the lockdown. Mr Asima who operates a butchery and restaurant in the mining town said he was operating the butchery only leading to a loss of revenue.

Ministry of Industry and Commerce Matabeleland South provincial deputy director, Mr Richmond Ncube said loss of business and revenue was a challenge that was being faced by businesses throughout the province. He said bars, clothing shops and other shops that don't sell essentials were the hardest hit.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2238 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3173 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6338 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1608 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10180 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5173 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5709 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2903 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days