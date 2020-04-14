Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Human rights lobbyists warn against masked brute force during lockdown

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:44hrs | Views
THE Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) has warned Zimbabwe and other countries against use of force on civilians under the guise of implementing the lockdowns meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The democracy and human rights lobby group has allocated US$2 million towards combating the spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe and other southern African countries.

But the organisation condemned the use of force against citizens, particularly in Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Lesotho.

Osisa said the funds would also look into promoting human rights in the wake of COVID-19.

"While we acknowledge and understand the necessity of national lockdowns as a way of containing the spread of COVID-19, we reiterate our call that authorities across Southern Africa are still required to respect fundamental human rights of citizens within this context," the organisation said.

"We strongly condemn the use of force against citizens, as recently seen in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, South Africa and Zimbabwe."

The organisation said the contribution would be defined by the dissemination of credible information and awareness raising on COVID-19 and supporting influencing access to testing and health care for all.

According to the organisation, the fund will also see the influencing of the development and adequate financing of disaster preparedness and response by government while also mitigating socio-economic effects of COVID-19 on states and citizens.

"It will also include ensuring the gendered protection of human rights during this time, especially on women, children and marginalised groups," Osisa said.

It said during lockdowns, governments are obliged to ensure that citizens are able to access food, water, energy, health, justice and other services, adding it was in the process of mobilising beyond the US$2 million to fight the pandemic in the region.



Source - newsday

