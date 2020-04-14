Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe police, army risk spreading COVID-19'

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:45hrs | Views
SOLDIERS and police enforcing the 21-day national lockdown risk contracting and spreading COVID-19 as they continue operating without protective clothing, it has emerged.

The fears came as the officers continue enforcing the lockdown without personal protective clothing, while getting into close contact with civilians in the discharge of their duties, posing a danger to themselves and the people.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), two Chinhoyi residents, John Basopo and Grace Yona, made the request to the High Court to issue an interdict to prevent police and army officers from assaulting, rounding up residents and forcing them into crammed vehicles without observing social-distancing.

Basopo and Yona stated that they were worried that the army officers, who assaulted and tortured them, could have infected them with the deadly coronavirus as they were just assaulting them while their nose and mouths were not covered.

"The conduct of Zimbabwe Republic Police members and Zimbabwe National Army officers, while manifestly unlawful, also violated provisions of the law mandating the maintenance of social distancing to curb the transmission of the virus and placed them at great risk of contracting the virus."

The two are represented by ZHLR lawyers Rudo Magundani and Paidamoyo Saurombe.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri  and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Philip Valerio Sibanda were cited as respondents.

ZLHR executive director Roselyn Hanzi said they had monitored and observed the rounding up of citizens by the police, acting in common purpose and consent with some army officers, and being placed in crammed vehicles.

She said while Zimbabwe was in a state of national disaster, as declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, certain fundamental rights as enshrined in section 86(3) of the Constitution "remain sacrosanct and inviolable and that the police and army must continue to observe and uphold the right to life and the right to human dignity in the course of their duties during the national lockdown".

Hanzi said she had observed that police officers have not been wearing protective clothing such as masks while discharging their duties which mean that if they are infected with the virus, they will easily spread to each other and to the public.

In South Africa, three members of the uniformed forces have tested positive to COVID-19, while results for 15 others are pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2241 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3174 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6342 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1608 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10199 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2325 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5176 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5712 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2904 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days