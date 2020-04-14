Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba implores govt to assist young farmers

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:46hrs | Views
ZANU-PF Mazowe ward 34 councillor Edwin Chinotimba has urged government to assist young farmers access bank loans to boost production.

Chinotimba, a farmer, who is expecting 210 tonnes of maize and 10 tonnes of soya beans from his Watakai Farm in Mazowe this season, said youths were facing challenges in accessing loans.

"As young farmers we have the potential to do more in farming, but our challenge is we do not have collateral needed by the banks to give us loans, hence we are appealing to the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) to assist us," he said.

The farmer said he was hit hard by fuel shortages, which impacted negatively on his yield.

"I was expecting to double what I produced this year, but fuel shortages put spanners in the processes because at every stage of farming, fuel is needed."

Chinotimba, who is son to Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF), said he started as his father's manager and developed a greater interest to start his own projects.

"I started as my father's manager and with time, I discovered that farming is a business and if I ventured into farming, I would have a better life, hence I became a farmer."

Chinotimba urged those with land to fully utilise it.

"As Zimbabwe, we are blessed to have vast land. People should be serious with farming and those who are not fully utilising land should know that farming is business and they are letting the country down," he added.

Chinotimba said he was currently preparing for winter wheat production and horticultural crops.

"I have about 30 hectares which I am preparing for wheat and when I harvest my maize, I will do some horticulture since I have irrigation pipes. There is no time to waste," he said.

Source - newsday

