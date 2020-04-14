Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Olinda Chapel reaches out to the needy

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 07:48hrs | Views
SOCIAL media personality and entrepreneur Olinda Nyaradzo Nkomo popularly known as Olinda Chapel seems to have put her ongoing messy divorce with musician Tytan Nkomo at the back of her mind to focus on reaching out to the needy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) disaster.

Olinda told NewsDay Life's; Style at the weekend that she had always been strongly passionate about philanthropy.

Through her Olinda Chapel Foundation, the socialite has partnered with Mandisa Foundation Trust, an organisation that helps the needy, to assist the less privileged at an orphanage in Mabvuku.

"This is part of our foundation's mandate where we help anyone that comes and knocks on our door. Due to the COVID-19 threat, we have opened a Facebook page where people can reach out to us for assistance," she said.

Olinda said through the foundation they have helped a woman who approached them for help and they were still doing more.

"We will be donating food hampers to Mai Caro orphanage in Mabvuku," she said.

Mandisa Foundation Trust's organiser, Tinotenda Bure, said the assistance they were offering was part of efforts to help the needy during the lockdown period.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 30 declared a total lockdown that saw virtually all businesses including public transport operators except for only those classified as essential services shutting their doors for 21 days. The lockdown was meant to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 in the country after it had wreaked havoc in China's Wuhan Province, parts of Europe and the United States, claiming thousands of lives.

"The pandemic was pivotal in initiating this project because we came to realise that if the whole nation is on lockdown, it could be worse for institutions that look after the disadvantaged because they are militant circumstances beyond anyone's control," Bure said.

"It was the common goal that we share to improve the livelihoods of those who are grappling, affected directly and indirectly with the pandemic," he said.

Bure said they hoped to inspire more corporates and individuals to take part in this noble cause to help combat hunger, adding that it was a challenge to individuals who are able to offer help and partner with them to surpass their goal.

Olinda, who has also been previously married to rapper Stunner, is on record saying she runs her own company, Gain Health Care, in the United Kingdom specialising in the recruitment of professionals for the health sector and is involved in medical supplies.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2241 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3176 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4020 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6345 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10208 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2326 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5177 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5713 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2904 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days