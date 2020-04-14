Olinda Chapel reaches out to the needy

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOCIAL media personality and entrepreneur Olinda Nyaradzo Nkomo popularly known as Olinda Chapel seems to have put her ongoing messy divorce with musician Tytan Nkomo at the back of her mind to focus on reaching out to the needy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) disaster.Olinda told NewsDay Life's; Style at the weekend that she had always been strongly passionate about philanthropy.Through her Olinda Chapel Foundation, the socialite has partnered with Mandisa Foundation Trust, an organisation that helps the needy, to assist the less privileged at an orphanage in Mabvuku."This is part of our foundation's mandate where we help anyone that comes and knocks on our door. Due to the COVID-19 threat, we have opened a Facebook page where people can reach out to us for assistance," she said.Olinda said through the foundation they have helped a woman who approached them for help and they were still doing more."We will be donating food hampers to Mai Caro orphanage in Mabvuku," she said.Mandisa Foundation Trust's organiser, Tinotenda Bure, said the assistance they were offering was part of efforts to help the needy during the lockdown period.President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 30 declared a total lockdown that saw virtually all businesses including public transport operators except for only those classified as essential services shutting their doors for 21 days. The lockdown was meant to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 in the country after it had wreaked havoc in China's Wuhan Province, parts of Europe and the United States, claiming thousands of lives."The pandemic was pivotal in initiating this project because we came to realise that if the whole nation is on lockdown, it could be worse for institutions that look after the disadvantaged because they are militant circumstances beyond anyone's control," Bure said."It was the common goal that we share to improve the livelihoods of those who are grappling, affected directly and indirectly with the pandemic," he said.Bure said they hoped to inspire more corporates and individuals to take part in this noble cause to help combat hunger, adding that it was a challenge to individuals who are able to offer help and partner with them to surpass their goal.Olinda, who has also been previously married to rapper Stunner, is on record saying she runs her own company, Gain Health Care, in the United Kingdom specialising in the recruitment of professionals for the health sector and is involved in medical supplies.