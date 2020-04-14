Can Pastors find reputable accounting company to start solidarity funding - Maishairambwi Mushonga

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T Proportional representation legislator Priscillah Misihairambwi Mushonga has urged pastors to find a reputable accounting company to start a solidarity funding in the fight against Covid 19."Perhaps a group of pastors can find a reputable accounting management company to start a Solidarity fund.I know we are all struggling but if each person in Zimbabwe and outside Zimbabwe contributed a dollar to this fund we could have some money to buy these needed testing kits," she said."Given that those we usually look at for donations are themselves struggling we only have ourselves for ourselves. Corporate responsibility can only do so much, every one of us even in these difficult times has to come together. One dollar local currency to some ecocash or tele cash every dollar matters."She said Pastors have always had a way with getting people to give even in hard times ."Please push us for this and look after the money and prioritize for us," she said.