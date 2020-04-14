Increase in Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe worries MP

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC legislator Settlement Chikwinya has expressed some worries over the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe at a time when the country is very slow in testing people."Zimbabwe Covid19 deaths are increasing by the day. We are told that we have 3 deaths out of 11cases tested positive. The Zimbabwe economic situation makes it difficult to "self isolate" we do not live like families in Europe that can afford a separate room for a patient," he said."The majority of us are with a family of 6 in a 2 bed roomed house with the lounge used as a bedroom at night. Why can't government round up those who have tested positive and are currently being advised to self isolate, to be housed under one medical institution where they can be monitored by professional health personal instead of letting them loose into communities where risk of further spread of the virus becomes high?"He said as a nation "we are fast retrogressing on curbing this virus and soon we will join the nations with high statistics on Coronavirus mortality."