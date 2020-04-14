Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Increase in Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe worries MP

by Stephen Jakes
14 Apr 2020 at 08:51hrs | Views
MDC legislator Settlement Chikwinya has expressed some worries over the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe at a time when the country is very slow in testing people.

"Zimbabwe Covid19 deaths are increasing by the day. We are told that we have 3 deaths out of 11cases tested positive. The Zimbabwe economic situation makes it difficult to "self isolate" we do not live like families in Europe that can afford a separate room for a patient," he said.

"The majority of us are with a family of 6 in a 2 bed roomed house with the lounge used as a bedroom at night. Why can't government round up those who have tested positive and are currently being advised to self isolate, to be housed under one medical institution where they can be monitored by professional health personal instead of letting them loose into communities where risk of further spread of the virus becomes high?"

He said as a nation "we are fast retrogressing on curbing this virus and soon we will join the nations with high statistics on Coronavirus mortality."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2241 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3176 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3685 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6346 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10214 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2326 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5177 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5714 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2904 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days