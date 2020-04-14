'It is cheaper to arrest than to test Coronavirus cases' Charamba says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

14. For the avoidance of doubt any person who publishes or communicates false news about any public officer, official, or enforcement officer involved with enforcing or implementing the national lockdown in his or her capacity as such, or about any private individual that has the effect of prejudicing the State's enforcement of the national lockdown, shall be liable for prosecution under section 31 of the Criminal law Code ("Publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state") and liable to the penalty there provided, that is to say, a fine up to or exceeding twenty years or both.



Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has urged Zimbabweans to stay at home and follow the lockdown rules so that they avoid being arrested because it is cheaper to arrest people that incur costs of testing them for the deadly Coronavirus.Commenting on an article which bemoaned the arrest of citizens, Charamba (using his moniker Jamwanda) said, "PEOPLE GET EASILY TAKEN IN BY THIS FOOLISH NARRATIVE!! Of course, it's far better, cheaper to arrest than to incur costs of testing suspected cases arising out of sheer recklessness and lack of lockdown enforcement."The kits have to be imported, and that means using foreign exchange!!! All to cope with individuals who willfully break lockdown rules?? Let's get real!!!"Charamba urged Zimbabweans to adhere to the laws to avoid a brush with the law."Stay at home; obey the lockdown rules and let's see if any policeman/woman enters your yard to beat you up!!"In March the government announced the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) Regulations 2020. One of the sections deals with "false reporting during the national lockdown. It says: