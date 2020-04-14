List of requirements for people to be tested for COVID-19 released

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Information Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has released a criterion that the government is currently using to determine the people that will be tested for Coronavirus.The list was releases after the Ministry of health announced that it will be decentralising testing centres to all provinces.Find the list below:-All travelers into the country will be rapidly tested on arrival and PCR on before discharge from quarantine facilities-People with influenza like symptoms-All contacts of confirmed cases-All patients with fever symptoms in health facilities-All frontline healthcare workers-Community deaths in areas where there is local transmission-All the community around a cluster of cases-All above 60s admitted with a chronic condition-Those working during lockdown who were interfacing with the community including those in law enforcement, service providers and employees of retail businesses including petrol attendantsOn Sunday the state-owned Sunday Mail reported that the country's 10 provinces will soon have Covid-19 testing, referral and isolation centres, as members of the Cabinet taskforce were yesterday deployed to various stations countrywide to assess progress on readiness to combat the novel coronavirus.This comes as the Global Fund last week released US$5 million to Zimbabwe out of the US$25 million that it has pledged to the country for the anti-Covid-19 fight.To ease pressure on the country's sole testing unit, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory in Harare, 167 testing machines are expected to be installed countrywide from rural clinics to provincial hospitals, in a development that will increase the number of people tested for the virus.