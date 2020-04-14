Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

List of requirements for people to be tested for COVID-19 released

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 Apr 2020 at 10:30hrs | Views
Information Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has released a criterion that the government is currently using to determine the people that will be tested for Coronavirus.

The list was releases after the Ministry of health announced that it will be decentralising testing centres to all provinces.
 
Find the list below:
 
-All travelers into the country will be rapidly tested on arrival and PCR on before discharge from quarantine facilities
 
-People with influenza like symptoms
 
-All contacts of confirmed cases
 
-All patients with fever symptoms in health facilities
 
-All frontline healthcare workers
 
-Community deaths in areas where there is local transmission
 
-All the community around a cluster of cases
 
-All above 60s admitted with a chronic condition
 
-Those working during lockdown who were interfacing with the community including those in law enforcement, service providers and employees of retail businesses including petrol attendants

On Sunday the state-owned Sunday Mail reported that the country's 10 provinces will soon have Covid-19 testing, referral and isolation centres, as members of the Cabinet taskforce were yesterday deployed to various stations countrywide to assess progress on readiness to combat the novel coronavirus.

This comes as the Global Fund last week released US$5 million to Zimbabwe out of the US$25 million that it has pledged to the country for the anti-Covid-19 fight.

To ease pressure on the country's sole testing unit, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory in Harare, 167 testing machines are expected to be installed countrywide from rural clinics to provincial hospitals, in a development that will increase the number of people tested for the virus.



Source - Nick Mangwana

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 829 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 239 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2167 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3081 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6255 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9786 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2512 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5637 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2874 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days