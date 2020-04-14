Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Incompetent leadership costing Zimbabwe a lot displayed during Covid 19 outbreak

by Stephen Jakes
14 Apr 2020 at 14:40hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has lamented that poor and incompetatnt leadership in Zimbabwe is costing the nations lives and poses a threat to humanity during the Covid-19 worldwide outbreak.

In a statement, Zinasu spokesperson Allan G Mawaya said the environment in Zimbabwe today is a true reflection of the gravity of the prevailing situation the world over.

"It is a coterie of incompetent leadership, poor governance and the global epidemic of COVID-19.  The students fraternity is especially affected and every student is today disenfranchised like all industries and individuals alike. The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe and various institutions have proposed e learning as a means of educating the students.," he said.

"A very noble idea indeed all factors ignored completely. However, the vast majority of students have no access to reliable electricity and network connections considering that only 41% of Zimbabwe has access to electricity as stated by the national electricity suppliers (ZETDC) and an even smaller share has access to mobile networks."

He said this demands investments worth Billions of dollars to be able to ensure access for all. More so, to those with access to both, electricity and mobile networks, the prices of data are way beyond the reach of the many, considering that one webinar costs around ZWL. 100 which is a good fraction of the earnings of a Civil Servant.

"Now,  the position of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) is a total rejection of these e learning proposals! This is after consideration of the majority of students and their benefactors," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2244 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3179 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 971 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4023 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6349 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10229 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2327 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5178 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5718 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days