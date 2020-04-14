Incompetent leadership costing Zimbabwe a lot displayed during Covid 19 outbreak

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has lamented that poor and incompetatnt leadership in Zimbabwe is costing the nations lives and poses a threat to humanity during the Covid-19 worldwide outbreak.In a statement, Zinasu spokesperson Allan G Mawaya said the environment in Zimbabwe today is a true reflection of the gravity of the prevailing situation the world over."It is a coterie of incompetent leadership, poor governance and the global epidemic of COVID-19. The students fraternity is especially affected and every student is today disenfranchised like all industries and individuals alike. The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe and various institutions have proposed e learning as a means of educating the students.," he said."A very noble idea indeed all factors ignored completely. However, the vast majority of students have no access to reliable electricity and network connections considering that only 41% of Zimbabwe has access to electricity as stated by the national electricity suppliers (ZETDC) and an even smaller share has access to mobile networks."He said this demands investments worth Billions of dollars to be able to ensure access for all. More so, to those with access to both, electricity and mobile networks, the prices of data are way beyond the reach of the many, considering that one webinar costs around ZWL. 100 which is a good fraction of the earnings of a Civil Servant."Now, the position of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) is a total rejection of these e learning proposals! This is after consideration of the majority of students and their benefactors," he said.