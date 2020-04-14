Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO operative robbed at gunpoint

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
14 Apr 2020 at 16:26hrs | Views
A Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) based in Concession, Mashonaland Central province was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by  Harare robbers.


The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts Elisha Manhanga (53) of 34 Tait avenue Hilside, Harare pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charge before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.

Ndokera remanded him in custody to April 22.

The state alleged Manhanga together with his accomplices who are still at large on October 19 last year pounced on a Concession resident who is not mentioned in state papers  armed with  a pistol, two axes and iron bars.

The robbers fired two warning shots while outside before breaking  into the house and assaulted the complaint all over the body before harassing his wife and children.

They stole money,3empty jelly cans,a laptop,a digital camera, mobile phones and stormed outside where they deflated tryres of the complanaint's three cars before fleeing.

Manhanga was arrested on April 9 following a tip off.

Samson Chamunorwa represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2245 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3180 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 971 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4023 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6350 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10238 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2327 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5179 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5719 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days