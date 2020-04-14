Bulawayo Mayor urges government to be tough during lockdown period

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Madlala Mguni has urged government agencies to implement tighter measures in ensuring that the people of Bulawayo adhere to the lockdown regulations that were announced by the government.Mguni's statements came after Bulawayo registered 5 cases of coronavirus as of Monday evening.Said Mguni, "Latest statistics released by Ministry of Health & Child Care show that Bulawayo has now recorded 5 confirmed cases of Covid 19; with one death. A scaring rise from 0 in the past 11 days. We must now up the game as far as testing and dictation is concerned. 604 tested individuals is too small a number in a country with a population of 14 million people."We urge residents of Bulawayo to continue to practice social distancing by staying home in order to save lives. Government agencies must enforce an effective lockdown. This laxity and business as usual we are seeing in and around the city will not help us. This virus is fatal."President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ZBC on Monday that his cabinet is yet to deliberate whether to extends the lockdown days or not.