Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL TEXT: All Zimbabwe doctors, nurses to be tested for Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 Apr 2020 at 20:33hrs | Views
MINISTER OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE N.O           1st RESPONDENT
MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT    2nd RESPONDENT
MINISTER OF TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURAL
DEVELOPMENT 3rd  RESPONDENT

Harare the 14th day of April, 2020

Before the Honourable Mr Justice Musakwa and
the Honourable Mr Justice Tagu
Mr A. Makoni with Mr J. Bamu and Mr C. Mutsvandiani for the applicant
Mr LT. Muradzikwa for the respondents

WHEREUPON, after reading documents filed of record and hearing Counsel.

IT IS ORDERED BY CONSENT THAT:

For the duration of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 or the extended period thereof:

1. The 1st respondent shall ensure that adequate measure are put in place to prevent, contain and treat the incidence of COVID-19, and in particular ensure, within the limit of resources, that:

a. Appropriately equipped quarantine and isolation facilities are established in all provinces, district hospitals and at the designated airports and ports of entry.

b. All frontline health practitioners working at public health facilities in the country or deployed to trace contacts exposed by infected people, are provided with adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

c.  Sufficient testing kits are deployed at tall designated public hospitals, airports and ports of  entry.

d. Extensive screening and testing be carried out, including mobile or door-to-door testing in order to account for asymptomatic carriers.

e. All health practitioners and personnel at the frontline be regularly screened and tested of the COVID-19 virus.

f. All health facilities are equipped with enough supportive medication for both frontline practitioners and patients. .

g. More laboratories equipped to test highly infectious diseases such as COVI-19 be established in every province to increase the turnaround time for test to be conducted.

h. Personnel responding to the COVID-19 pandemic including drivers and their assistants, security personnel, and essential services employees are regularly screened, and tested.

i. Authorised ZUPCO buses, omnibuses and other passenger service vehicles operated by or on behalf of  the Public Service Association, the Police Service, the Defence Forces  and the Civil Protection Authorities, and commuter omnibuses and other passenger service vehicles operated or chartered by local authorities for the carriage of staff for essential services, the carriage of sick persons to hospitals and other health care disinfected upon arrival and departure at each destination.

j. Frontline health practitioners are adequately trained on how to protect themselves from the risk of contamination.

k. Clear guidelines are provided to the public on the implementation of the social distance principle, especially in crowded suburbs.

2. There shall be no order as to costs.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2248 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3180 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 971 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6352 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1609 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10248 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2327 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5181 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5719 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days