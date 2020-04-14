German pilot flies Air Zimbabwe to Ethiopia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Below is Air Zimbabwe's press statement:

The National Airline today at 11:38 hours positioned its B777-200ER Reg# Z-RGM to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia, for special mandatory periodic maintenance which could not be carried out in Harare owing to the unavailability of special maintenance equipment.



The National Airline has licensed engineers on contract from Asia Aero Technic of Malaysia but the maintenance tasks could not be completed successfully to the required conformance standards at Harare in the absence of technical rigs and test equipment.



The maintenance tasks are key in ensuring that the aircraft remains serviceable in line with the ongoing process of dry leasing the aircraft. Discussions and negotiations are at an advanced stage with potential short-listed lessees and a final position will be officially communicated once an agreement has been signed hopefully in the next coming few months as we continue to monitor the effects and milestones in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.



Activation of a lease agreement will bring in the much needed foreign currency revenue for Air Zimbabwe to augment its current aircraft fleet with an option of outright purchases or lease in of smaller aircrafts. This initiative is part of the National Airline's Strategic Turnaround Plan (STP) whose main focus is the development of robust regional/ international and tourist hubs for seamless trade and tourism connectivity.

