Zimbabwe is tracking its UK corona victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government says it is compiling the statistics of Zimbabweans who have perished due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.Zimbabwe's deputy ambassador to the UK, Elisha Karodza, told the Daily News yesterday that a number of locals had succumbed to the pandemic in the UK - which has been hit badly by the disease - necessitating the current exercise."We are in the process of compiling information on the statistics as we speak. We are tracking the information from different sources and we hope that by tomorrow (today) we will have the update," he said.This comes as it has emerged that many of the Zimbabweans who have died there due to the virus are health workers and care-givers who migrated to the UK in search of greener pastures.One Zimbabwean frontline worker at a UK hospital told the Daily News yesterday that the situation in the country was becoming "very scary" as people were dying in huge numbers every day."It's very frightening seeing this deadly pandemic first hand. People are dying in hundreds at one go … I urge people to stay at home as this virus is real," the health worker, Elizabeth Moyo, said.Britain, which went into lockdown on March 23, has seen more than 30 health workers dying after contracting the lethal coronavirus.