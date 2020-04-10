Increase in Covid 19 cases in Bulawayo scaring - Mayor

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Bulawayo from the previous two to five is scary, the Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has said.On Monday the country recorded an increase of Covid-19 cases from 13 to 17 with Bulawayo recording five case among them one death."Latest statistics released by Ministry of Health & Child Care show that Bulawayo has now recorded 5 confirmed cases of Covid 19; with one death. A scaring rise from 0 in the past 11 days," Mguni posted on his Facebook wall."We must now up the game as far as testing and dictation is concerned. 604 tested individuals is too small a number in a country with a population of 14 million people. We urge residents of Bulawayo to continue to practice social distancing by staying home in order to save lives. Government agencies must enforce an effective lockdown."He said this laxity and business as usual seen in and around the city will not help as the virus is fatal.