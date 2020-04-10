Malaria death mistaken for Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has dismissed as false, rumours circulating in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province, of a man who allegedly died of Covid-19, saying the person succumbed to malaria at Nyamakate Clinic on Monday.Mashonaland West provincial medical director Dr Stancellus Nyamayaro said the Ministry of Health and Child Care was on high alert and would continue informing the nation on any developments."The male from Hurungwe who is said to have died of Covid-19, died from a different ailment," he said."Reports from the clinic indicate that the deceased succumbed to malaria. Reports on Covid-19 are regularly provided to the nation through the right channels."The deceased, who is a member of an apostolic sect, is reported to have delayed seeking medical attention in line with the dictates of his church until his situation deteriorated.The incident comes after President Mnangagwa warned people against spreading falsehoods, especially in relation to Covid-19. Government has since passed a law that will see people who peddle lies through platforms such as the social media being jailed.