Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Self-isolation of Covid-19 patients under spotlight

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is in the process of reviewing home self-isolation measures to fit the local context as some household conditions can further expose families and the public to Covid-19. When Government introduced the self-isolation measures on Covid-19 patients and those at high risk of contracting the virus, little consideration on the home conditions of the affected individuals was taken into account.

As the number of cases in the country continues to rise, health authorities are coming to terms with local realities to learn about the virus and devising new strategies to mitigate its spread.

The public has previously raised concern that those ordered to self-isolate, may violate the procedures exposing many to the global pandemic.

In cases where those told to self-quarantine adhere to laid down procedures, their family members who might not be under surveillance could go out exposing the others to the virus.

According to Government, 80 to 85 percent of the Covid-19 cases are mild where a patient does not need to be hospitalised hence the need for self-isolation at home. About 15 percent of the cases are moderate to severe and need to be admitted to a hospital for management, while 5 percent need to be managed in the Intensive Care Unit, most needing ventilators.

In an interview, Bulawayo City Council health services director Dr Edwin Sibanda said after the local rapid response teams observed challenges in implementing the self-isolation measures, recommendations were made to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which in consultation with health partners is set to come up with new self-quarantine regulations.

"There have been some questions over how effective is our local self-isolation measures as a country and how to improve on it. We have started looking at how we should implement the self-isolation, because one can be told to self-isolate at home but that person might be living with four other family members in one room. As a result, the Ministry is coming up with new guidelines for self-isolation, guided by a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert," said Dr Sibanda.

He said if a patient is told to self-isolate, they are not supposed to be in contact with even those they stay with at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

"The person is expected to stay at home, stay in your room don't interact with anyone in the house, use sanitisers, don't share anything with anyone. In case you have to share for instance after using a bath, the person has to disinfect the place," he said.

Dr Sibanda said after considering the living conditions of most citizens who do not stay in spacious houses with many rooms, more isolation centres need to be opened.

"This is where we have come up with a plan B where we are saying self-quarantine or self-isolation might not be possible. We have since looked at institutions like Elangeni Training Centre and Hillside Teachers' College as options for such people.

"We are looking at the logistics of how they can be kept there entertained and fed and catered for in every way. Unfortunately, some of the places may be taken over by these returnees from Botswana and other countries. This means we have to identify more isolation centres for people depending on their status," said Dr Sibanda.

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Government has modelled the self-isolation to be patient specific. She said rapid response teams in their daily surveillance programme assess whether a patient is living in a home that is convenient for self-isolation. If not, new measures are put in place to secure them or their families.

"Those are the things that they assess if you are in a one-roomed place and there are eight of you staying there and one is positive then quite clearly the recommendation is specific. That is why we are saying we are following up to ensure that you are staying in a safe place. In case you are staying in your eight-bedroomed house you really shouldn't be coming to a hospital. You should just self-isolate in a corner of your bedroom," said Dr Mahomva.

She said Government will not be admitting every Covid-19 to hospitals as those with mild cases do not require admission.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2252 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3185 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6354 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1610 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10281 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2327 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5723 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2909 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days