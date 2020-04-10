Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charles Sibanda to lead Chiefs' strikeforce

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
WITH four Premier Soccer League title medals, veteran striker Charles Sibanda is expected to be a key figure in Bulawayo Chiefs' quest to avoid relegation this season.

Sibanda, who turned 35 years last month, was snapped up by Chiefs from the hands of Premiership rivals Bulawayo City, who took too long to offer the striker a deal after he had been released by champions FC Platinum at the end of last season.

Sibanda is part of 10 new faces that Chiefs' coach Thulani Sibanda has brought into his team in a bid to avoid fighting relegation like in the past two seasons. Chiefs signed Ngezi Platinum Stars' striker Billy Veremu on a season's loan, tied down the trio of Zim Leopards midfielder Corey-Eli Black, defender Ben Nyahunzwi and midfielder Joe Nyabinde from Chicken Inn.

They also brought in Ghanaian winger Samuel Adom Antwi, goalkeeper Alfred Chiname from Masvingo United and left-back Gift Gumbo from CIWU. The former FC Platinum pair of Hagiyazo Magaya and Keith Madera complete the list of new faces at Chiefs. The Chiefs coach said beefing up his squad has helped maintain balance in his team and feels it can now effectively compete this season. In their maiden Premiership season in 2018, Chiefs finished the season in 12th place and last year they escaped relegation by a whisker, ending on 13th.

In both seasons, Chiefs, popularly known as Twitter Kings for their creative and incisive tweets on the microblogging site, amassed 41 points from 38 outings.

"If you look closely at the squad we have, it is balanced and we just tweaked it a little and retained most of the players we had last season. It's a mixture of experience and young players, with continuity in mind. We don't want to be seen fighting relegation for the better part of the season like we have done in the last two seasons, but we want to compete and give all the teams a good run," said coach Sibanda.

Chiefs' consistent performers last season include goalkeeper David Bizabani, skipper Malvin Mkolo, midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa and striker Farau Matare. Young Warriors' utility player Shadreck Nyahwa is also expected to be a vital cog at Chiefs.

Bulawayo Chiefs squad

Goalkeepers: David Bizabani, Alfredy Chiname

Defenders: Malvin Mkolo, Ben Nyahunzwi, Felix Moyo, Phelious Sibanda, Isaac Badu, Danny Millias, Gift Gumbo, Arthur Ndlovu

Midfielders: Lucky Ndela, Corey-Eli Black, Desire Shumbanete, Samuel Adom Antwi, Arthur Musiyiwa, Hughe Chikosa, Keith Madera, Shadreck Nyahwa, Joe Nyabinde

Strikers: Farau Matare, Kundishora Chakanyuka, Charles Sibanda, Hagiyazo Magaya, Billy Veremu, Mbonisi Ncube

Development players: Malven Hativagone, Michael Ndlovu, Edward Mareya, Matripples Muleya, Nigel Chinomona.


Source - chroncile

