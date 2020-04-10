Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reprieve for Zimbabweans caught up in South Africa lockdown

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS in South Africa whose visas or days expired during the Covid-19 lockdown period will not be arrested or deported for violating the neighbouring country's immigration laws.

The regulation, which applies to all foreigners in South Africa, states that those who opt to return to their countries after the lockdown instead of renewing their visas, will not be declared illegal immigrants upon departure.

In a statement posted on its Twitter Page, SA's Department of Home Affairs said the temporary measures were introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 and subsequently a total lockdown, which was extended to April 30 to contain the spread of Covid-19. South Africa's lockdown started on March 21.

The department said the visa concessions apply to those with visas that expired from February 15, 2020 unless a person has proof that they had already submitted an application for visa extension prior to that date.

"Holders of temporary residence visas, which expired from mid- February 2020, who did not renew their visas before the lockdown, will not be declared illegal or prohibited persons. Any person whose visa expired before or during the lockdown will not be arrested or detained for holding an expired visa," read the statement.

The department stated that during the lockdown, it is receiving or adjudicating applications for visas and permanent residence permits.

"Foreign nationals whose visas expired after February 15, and had scheduled appointments on dates which fall within the lockdown period, should reschedule their appointments to an available date after the lockdown has been lifted," said the department.

People whose work, study and business visas expired during the lockdown including those who had submitted their applications before the lockdown will be allowed to work, study or conduct business after the lockdown while waiting for the outcome of their applications.

"Visas issued to nationals of high-risk countries who were outside South Africa on March 15, 2020 were revoked as per the directions issued by the department in terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 these visas remain revoked," the department said.

According to the statement, all foreigners who are in South Africa are not allowed to leave the country during the lockdown except for cases relating to expatriation initiated by another State.

"Any asylum seeker whose visa expired from March 16, 2020 to the end of the lockdown period will not be penalised or arrested, provided they legalise their visa within 30 calendar days of the lockdown being lifted."

Commenting on the SA lockdown yesterday, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa Mr David Hamadziripi said that Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country who may be in distress from the lockdown will soon be allowed to return home.

Ambassador Hamadziripi said the Embassy and consulates countrywide had received distress calls from some Zimbabweans who were finding it difficult to make ends meet owing to the lockdown and wanted to return home.

Meanwhile, the South Africa government has deployed the military to the Beitbridge Border Post after suspected border jumpers and smugglers vandalised part of the R37 million border fence, which is being erected between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The deployment of soldiers follows reports and pictures circulating on social media showing that the barbed wire fence had been cut through, with a gaping hole now clearly visible in the 1,8m high fence, which separates the two countries.

The fence is supposed to span 20km on each side of the border post. Confirming the deployment of the army in a series of tweets, South Africa's Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said her ministry requested the Department of Defence to increase security measures as reinforcement to protect the border and curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said they were also considering additional deterrent measures such as surveillance, sensors and alarms.

"With regard to the Beitbridge border fence which DPWI [Department of Public Works and Infrastructure] is erecting and criminal elements damaging the fence, I am investigating this matter and the contractor has increased security personnel. The Defence Force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border," said Ms de Lille.

She also posted pictures with the tweet showing military vehicles and soldiers, including some on motorbikes, along the fence.

"This was a project by DPWI to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence which has been badly damaged. I have requested that the department of defence increase security measures as reinforcement to protect our borders especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," said the Minister.


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2253 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3187 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6357 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1610 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10291 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2529 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2327 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5725 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2909 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days