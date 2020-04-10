Latest News Editor's Choice


362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
TELECOMMUNICATIONS mogul Strive Masiyiwa's Higher Life Foundation has donated food hampers to families of 362 people with disabilities (PWDs) to avert starvation during lockdown.

The donation came after PWDs complained of being sidelined in the COVID-19 interventions.

Zimbabwe National League of the Blind executive director and National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped chairperson, Ishumael Zhou, confirmed that their members had received food donations.

"We received generous donations comprising packets of 10kg Pearlenta mealie-meal, 10kg chunks, 2kg beans, 2 litres cooking oil and 500 grammes salt," he said.

"This will go a long way in alleviating the hunger affecting people with disabilities at a time when the country is on lockdown. Most PWDs depend on begging, especially those that are blind, and some depend on street vending, channels which have been closed."

Source - newsday

