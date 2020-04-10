Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Johannee Masowe eChishanu (The Fifth of Africa) apostolic sect leader Andby Makururu has secured the freedom of three inmates who were languishing at Mutare Remand Prison after failing to raise bail.

Makururu on Saturday, through his Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust, toured the facility for the third time in recent times and donated foodstuffs for inmates.

The cleric recently handed over personal protective equipment, including gloves, soap and sanitisers, to boost the remand prison's capacity to mitigate against a possible coronavirus outbreak.

During his latest visit, Mutare Remand Prison bosses told the cleric that there were some inmates who were languishing in prison after failing to raise money to pay for bail granted by the high Court.

Makururu paid bail for Vennah Taguta (18), from Mafararikwa village ($1 000), and Edmore Masunungure, of Chifodya village in Nyanga ($1 000), who are facing murder charges and another $1 000 for Moreblessing Mutukwa Dzinetsera, from Odzi, who is facing stocktheft charges.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson Liberty Mhlanga confirmed the development on Sunday.

"We are happy with this gesture. When we reached out to the prophet over the coronavirus, he donated to us protective equipment and now he donated some food that will help our prisoners with their diet," he said

"Today (Saturday), he paid bail for some prisoners who were failing to raise money for their bail, so far we have three that he has paid for but we are still in the process of writing a list of those that require assistance.

"The move will reduce the population of prisoners in jail."

Makururu said: "I will continue to help with food as long as God is continuing to provide for me. One last advise I want to give you, please pray for each other and don't smoke while you are inside the cells."

Source - newsday

