Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago
Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira has waded into Chiredzi subsidised roller-meal wars and is backing Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu (Zanu-PF), who reportedly grabbed the staple from local supermarkets and is selling it to his party members.

Speaking at a meeting held last week at Chiredzi general Hospital to review the effectiveness of the 21-day national lockdown and to assess the province's CoviD-19 isolation centre at the hospital, Chadzamira said mealiemeal should be distributed in the wards.

"Mealie-meal should be taken to wards. no mealiemeal should be sold in the shops. We don't want mealie-meal in the shops. This will help us minimise crowding during the lockdown period and encourage social distancing," Chadzamira said.

The mealie-meal, opposition members alleged, was being distributed under the cover of darkness to Zanu-PF supporters.

MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka castigated the move as inhumane and meant to discriminate opposition supporters.

Source - newsday

