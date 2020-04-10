Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

News / National

by Staff reporter

Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira has waded into Chiredzi subsidised roller-meal wars and is backing Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu (Zanu-PF), who reportedly grabbed the staple from local supermarkets and is selling it to his party members.Speaking at a meeting held last week at Chiredzi general Hospital to review the effectiveness of the 21-day national lockdown and to assess the province's CoviD-19 isolation centre at the hospital, Chadzamira said mealiemeal should be distributed in the wards."Mealie-meal should be taken to wards. no mealiemeal should be sold in the shops. We don't want mealie-meal in the shops. This will help us minimise crowding during the lockdown period and encourage social distancing," Chadzamira said.The mealie-meal, opposition members alleged, was being distributed under the cover of darkness to Zanu-PF supporters.MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka castigated the move as inhumane and meant to discriminate opposition supporters.