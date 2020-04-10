Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
TRUSTS formed in honour of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo have gone separate ways following the squabbling over this year's annual memorial lecture series of the departed liberation icon.

The Joshua Nkomo memorial lectures started in 2017, with the inaugural events held at Witwatersrand University in South Africa and Gwanda State University. In 2018 and 2019, the lectures were held at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare and Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru respectively.

However, the Southern Eye has established that this year's lecture has been marred with squabbling among different trusts formed to celebrate the late Father Zimbabwe.

Joshua Nkomo National Foundation (JNNF) Thandiwe Nkomo-Ibrahim, the daughter of the late national hero — has organised a separate memorial lecture to coincide with this year's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday via online broadcast.

The lecture will be delivered by Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) executive director Siphosami Malunga under the theme, "Celebrating 40 years of Independence — Back to the Future."

Thandiwe confirmed the development, but other organisations did not hide their disdain for the Saturday event.

"Yes, definitely, the lecture is on this Saturday. We are livestreaming it. We are not aware of any other events organised by other trusts," she told Southern Eye.

"I can only speak about our foundation, but there are all sorts of trusts using the name Joshua Nkomo. But in terms of this weekend's lecture, it is organised by the Joshua Nkomo Memorial Library and Museum which falls under the national foundation."

Sibangilizwe, son of the late Vice-President, a member of the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Foundation (JNCF), was not reachable for comment.

However, JNCF director Mehluli Moyo said they were organising a separate lecture at Chinhoyi University of Technology in partnership with the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Foundation (JNLF) on a yet-to-be-announced date owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We have been having the lectures under the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo legacy restoration project, but this year, others have decided to duplicate our event for reasons best known to them," Moyo said.

"We are not part of the Saturday event, and we have nothing to do with it. We will continue with our lecture series as planned under the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo legacy restoration project."

Source - newsday

