Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court yesterday ordered State security agents to respect human rights and the dignity of people as they enforce the 21-day national lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The court made the order after Karoi resident Lucia Masvondo, represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, challenged police and army's use of brute force in enforcing the restrictions, which became effective on March 30.

Masvondo claimed that on April 6, members of the police and army, without provocation, set a dog on her while she was at her Karoi home, leaving her injured.

She added that law enforcement agents assaulted her family members.

Several videos have gone viral exposing the police and the military brutalising citizens found violating lockdown regulations.

Several residents have also been beaten up by the members of the military in areas President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited to assess compliance with the lockdown order.

But the police and army last week denied the charges, challenging the complainants to report their cases at the nearest police stations or army barracks.

High Court judges Justice Joseph Muswakwa and Justice Owen Tagu ordered that the implementation of the COVID-19 regulations should be done with full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons.

The judges said officers under the command of police, army, must stop treating people in a way that debases or degrades their dignity.

The degrading acts, the court ruled, includes "ordering any person to sing meaningless or offensive songs about coronavirus, ordering any person to jump up and down in one spot while carrying heavy items of personal property such as bicycles or with their hands locked behind their heads and ordering any person to lie prone on the ground with their hands spread out or locked at the back of their heads."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army were ordered to pay costs of the suit.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days