Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A South African minister on Monday requested the army to increase security measures, as unknown individuals destroyed part of a 40-kilometer (25 miles) fence erected along its border with Zimbabwe.

"I have requested that the Department of Defense increase security measures as reinforcement to protect our borders especially during the COVID 19 pandemic," Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille said in statement posted on Twitter.

Last month, South Africa started constructing the fence at Beitbridge, a land border with its neighbor Zimbabwe.

On Monday morning, South Africans woke up to shock with a picture on the social media showing part of the new barbed wire fence had been cut through, implying some illegal migrants had passed through the fence from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

In March, de Lille said the fence would keep out undocumented migrants or those infected with the coronavirus from getting into South Africa.

De Lille said on Monday her ministry is considering additional deterring methods such as increase border surveillance, as well as introducing sensors and alarms along the border.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialized economy, attracts thousands of migrants annually who seek jobs on farms and factories, but some come into the country illegally by crossing through porous borders.

In various occasions South African citizens have attacked migrants, who they accuse of taking jobs by accepting low wages and being in the country illegally.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 752 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 399 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2220 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3152 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 913 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 945 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6313 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10049 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2525 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2320 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5158 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2893 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days