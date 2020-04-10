Latest News Editor's Choice


PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago
United Nations will soon be dissolved as the superpower countries withdraw their membership from the organization, a South African based clergyman Prophet Isaiah Brain Sovi has foretold.

Sovi, who made the prophecy in 2016, posted a reminder on Facebook today saying, "SAVE THIS PROPHECY GIVEN IN 2016! As the USA withdraws from W.H.O. read the prophecy and understand."

On 19 December 2016, Sovi took to Facebook and posted the below prophecy:

International prophecy..
I saw lots being drawn... a group of men and women failed to reach an agreement.
There is a split that is coming to the biggest world governing body known as UN.
It will dissolve as key states will pull out.
Mark this word
The number 20 will be significant.
#IsiaiahSawIt2016

Prophet Sovi's prophetic reminder comes at a time when United States of America announced that it will suspend funding to the World Health Organization while it reviews the agency's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," USA President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference.


Trump criticized the international agency's response to the outbreak, saying "one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations" that Trump imposed early on in the outbreak.

"Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives," he said.

It's unclear exactly what mechanism Trump intends to use to withhold WHO funding, much of which is appropriated by Congress. The American president typically does not have the authority to unilaterally redirect congressional funding.

One option might be for Trump to use powers granted to the president under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. Under this statute, the president may propose to withhold congressional funds, but it requires congressional approval within 45 days. Absent this approval, the funds must be returned to their original, congressionally mandated purpose after 45 days.

Prophet Sovi is credited for forensic prophecies that have come to pass. His notable prophetic utterances include the legalization of homosexuality in Botswana, the election of Boris Johnson, Nigerian elections, death of a Kenyan Governor among others.

He is the leader of the Imperial City Church based in Sandton South Africa.



Source - Byo24News

