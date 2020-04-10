Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Citizens living in South African who have been enjoying the added benefit of DStv Open window for the past three weeks are in for some bad news after DStv announced that the special open window will be terminated on the 16th of April 2020.

For the past three weeks, since the lockdown began, Multichoice was kind enough to open a lot of its channels for everyone to enjoy, these included Mzansi Magic, which had previously been on Dstv Compact upwards. A total of 16 free channels had been added to DStv to help with the lockdown.

However, subscribers woke up to SMS messages announcing the end of the service.

The message read:

Last few days to enjoy the DStv Access Open Window. Catch WWE 24/7, Gomora and Toonami until 16 April! Reply Stop To Opt-Out.

From the sms, it would seem like two Channels are being disconnected i.e Mzansi Magic and WWE channel. The channels however are a fan favorite and not good news for the DStv Access   subscribers. Multichoice has a subscription of over 11.5 million active accounts in Southern Africa

What this means for the thousands of subscribers on the DStv Access plan is that they will have to upgrade their plan if they wish to continue watching the  free channels.

In response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus – which causes COVID-19 – MultiChoice had opened BBC World, CNN, eNCA, SABC News, Newsroom Afrika and Euronews Now for free to all viewers, including those who don't have a DStv subscription.

"Staying informed about the latest news on the virus is the first step in stopping its spread," MultiChoice said in the statement, dated 11 March, explaining why it's opening the news channels to everyone with a broadband connection.

The move to stop the free channels can be seen as an arm twisting move by MultiChoice to force their subscribers to upgrade their packages. Something which is not an option for many during the lockdown.

Source - online

